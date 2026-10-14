Fitch Assigns 'A(lka)' Rating to Sampath Bank's LKR 10 Billion Basel III Debentures

Global credit rating agency Fitch Ratings has assigned a final National Long-Term Rating of 'A(lka)' to Sampath Bank PLC's proposed Sri Lankan rupee-denominated subordinated debentures, which are structured in compliance with Basel III international banking standards.

Details of the Debenture Issuance

The debentures, valued at up to LKR 10 billion, will be issued in two maturity tenors of five and seven years respectively. The issuance forms part of Sampath Bank's broader capital management strategy under the internationally recognised Basel III regulatory framework.

Sampath Bank itself carries a National Long-Term Rating of 'AA-(lka)' with a Stable outlook from Fitch, reflecting the bank's strong standing within the Sri Lankan financial sector. The subordinated debentures have been rated one notch below the bank's anchor rating, which is consistent with standard practice for subordinated debt instruments that rank below senior obligations in the event of liquidation.

What This Means for Investors

The 'A(lka)' rating signals that the debentures carry a strong capacity to meet financial commitments, making them a credible investment option for institutional and retail investors seeking fixed-income instruments within the local market.

Issuer: Sampath Bank PLC

Instrument: Basel III-compliant subordinated debentures

Total value: Up to LKR 10 billion

Tenors: Five years and seven years

Assigned rating: A(lka) — National Long-Term Rating

Bank rating: AA-(lka) / Stable

Significance for Sri Lanka's Banking Sector

The move comes as Sri Lankan banks continue to strengthen their capital buffers in line with Basel III requirements, which mandate higher quality and quantity of capital to ensure financial system resilience. Sampath Bank's ability to attract a credible rating for this issuance is seen as a positive signal for investor confidence in the country's recovering banking industry.

As Sri Lanka navigates its post-crisis economic recovery, capital market instruments such as these subordinated debentures play an increasingly important role in helping banks raise long-term funding while meeting regulatory capital standards set by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.