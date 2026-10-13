Viral Claims About Muslim Birth Rates and Sinhalese Abortions Debunked by Fact-Checkers

A set of alarming statistics circulating widely on social media has claimed that Sri Lanka records approximately 385,000 Muslim births and 750,000 Sinhalese abortions every year — figures that have been used to stoke ethnic and religious tensions across online platforms. Fact-checkers have now investigated these claims and found them to be grossly misleading and unsupported by credible data.

What the Claims Allege

The viral posts, shared extensively across Facebook, WhatsApp, and other digital platforms, suggest that the Muslim population in Sri Lanka is growing at an extraordinary rate while the Sinhalese Buddhist population is declining sharply due to a high number of abortions. These narratives have been weaponised to fuel communal discord among Sri Lanka's diverse ethnic communities.

What the Facts Actually Show

A thorough fact-checking investigation found no credible statistical basis for either of these figures. Sri Lanka's total annual birth count across all communities does not support the claim of 385,000 births attributable solely to the Muslim community, which makes up roughly nine percent of the island's population.

Similarly, the figure of 750,000 Sinhalese abortions per year is not corroborated by any official health data from the Ministry of Health, the Department of Census and Statistics, or any recognised international health body. Abortion remains largely illegal in Sri Lanka except in cases where the mother's life is at risk, making such a figure statistically implausible.

The Danger of Misinformation

Experts warn that fabricated demographic statistics of this nature are a well-known tool used globally to incite fear and hostility between communities. In a country still healing from decades of ethnic conflict, the spread of such falsehoods carries serious social consequences.

Misinformation rooted in demographic fear-mongering has historically been used to justify discrimination and violence. Sri Lanka cannot afford to allow such narratives to take hold unchallenged.

Community and religious leaders have urged the public to exercise caution before sharing unverified statistics on social media, particularly those that appear designed to pit one community against another.

Verify Before You Share

Members of the public are encouraged to cross-check claims against official sources, including the Department of Census and Statistics and the Registrar General's Department, both of which maintain verified demographic data for Sri Lanka. Responsible sharing of information remains one of the most effective tools in combating the spread of harmful misinformation online.