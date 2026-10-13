Supreme Court Contempt Case Looms for Keheliya Rambukwella and Four Former Health Officials Over Rs. 275 Million Debt

Transparency International Sri Lanka (TISL) has moved the Supreme Court seeking contempt of court proceedings against former Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella and four other former senior health ministry officials over their failure to settle a court-ordered payment amounting to Rs. 275 million.

Application Filed Before the Supreme Court

The anti-corruption watchdog TISL submitted the formal application to the Supreme Court, arguing that Rambukwella and the four former officials have failed to comply with a prior court order directing them to make the outstanding payment. The move marks a significant escalation in legal proceedings against the former minister, who has already been embroiled in controversy surrounding alleged irregularities during his tenure at the Health Ministry.

Background to the Case

The Rs. 275 million in question relates to matters arising from decisions made during the tenure of the accused individuals at the Health Ministry. TISL, which has been at the forefront of advocating accountability in public office, argues that the continued non-compliance with the court's directive warrants contempt action against all five respondents.

Keheliya Rambukwella, who served as Minister of Health, has faced mounting legal scrutiny in recent times over a range of alleged financial and administrative misconduct during his ministerial term. His arrest and subsequent legal proceedings have drawn widespread public attention across the country.

TISL's Role in Holding Officials Accountable

Transparency International Sri Lanka has consistently pursued legal avenues to ensure that public officials are held to account for actions taken while in office. The filing of this contempt application reflects the organisation's determination to see court orders enforced, particularly in cases involving the misuse of public funds.

Contempt of court proceedings can carry serious legal consequences, including fines and imprisonment, for those found to have wilfully disregarded a court order.

Wider Implications

The case is being closely watched by civil society groups and the general public as a test of whether Sri Lanka's judicial mechanisms can be effectively used to enforce financial accountability against former high-ranking government officials. Legal analysts note that if the Supreme Court proceeds with contempt action, it would send a strong message regarding compliance with judicial orders at the highest levels of governance.

The matter is expected to be taken up before the Supreme Court in the coming weeks, with all five respondents required to respond to the application filed by TISL.