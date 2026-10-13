Sri Lankan Consulate in Jeddah Issues Alert Over Potential Flight Disruptions Affecting Umrah Pilgrims
The Sri Lankan Consulate in Jeddah has issued an official warning to Sri Lankan Umrah pilgrims currently in Saudi Arabia, cautioning them about possible disruptions to their return flights amid ongoing regional tensions.
Pilgrims Urged to Stay Vigilant
The Consulate has advised Sri Lankan nationals undertaking the Umrah pilgrimage to remain alert and stay in close contact with their travel agents and airline operators regarding any changes to their scheduled flights. Authorities are urging pilgrims not to ignore official communications and to monitor updates closely.
The warning comes as regional developments have raised concerns over the stability of flight operations in and around Saudi Arabia, which could potentially affect departure schedules for pilgrims hoping to return home.
Consulate Calls for Preparedness
Sri Lankan pilgrims have been encouraged to keep their travel documents readily accessible and to report any difficulties or emergencies directly to the Consulate in Jeddah. Officials have assured that the mission is actively monitoring the situation and stands ready to assist affected nationals.
- Pilgrims are advised to maintain regular contact with their tour operators.
- All travel documents should be kept safe and within easy reach.
- Any emergencies should be reported promptly to the Sri Lankan Consulate in Jeddah.
The Consulate has stressed that the safety and well-being of Sri Lankan citizens abroad remain a top priority, and that consular staff are on standby to provide assistance where needed.
Pilgrims and their families back in Sri Lanka are advised to remain calm while staying informed through official channels and verified sources of information.
Authorities have not yet indicated a specific timeline for when normal flight operations may fully resume, but have pledged to issue further updates as the situation develops.
💬 Join the Discussion 4
See what readers are saying — and add your view.
what disruptions exactly? the article doesnt even explain properly
goverment should have arranged proper backup flights no? cant just issue an alert and do nothing
hope they sort this out before my uncle departs next week, he already paid everything
same issue here, my cousin is stuck waiting for confirmation from the travel agent