Sri Lankan Consulate in Jeddah Issues Alert Over Potential Flight Disruptions Affecting Umrah Pilgrims

The Sri Lankan Consulate in Jeddah has issued an official warning to Sri Lankan Umrah pilgrims currently in Saudi Arabia, cautioning them about possible disruptions to their return flights amid ongoing regional tensions.

Pilgrims Urged to Stay Vigilant

The Consulate has advised Sri Lankan nationals undertaking the Umrah pilgrimage to remain alert and stay in close contact with their travel agents and airline operators regarding any changes to their scheduled flights. Authorities are urging pilgrims not to ignore official communications and to monitor updates closely.

The warning comes as regional developments have raised concerns over the stability of flight operations in and around Saudi Arabia, which could potentially affect departure schedules for pilgrims hoping to return home.

Consulate Calls for Preparedness

Sri Lankan pilgrims have been encouraged to keep their travel documents readily accessible and to report any difficulties or emergencies directly to the Consulate in Jeddah. Officials have assured that the mission is actively monitoring the situation and stands ready to assist affected nationals.

Pilgrims are advised to maintain regular contact with their tour operators.

All travel documents should be kept safe and within easy reach.

Any emergencies should be reported promptly to the Sri Lankan Consulate in Jeddah.

The Consulate has stressed that the safety and well-being of Sri Lankan citizens abroad remain a top priority, and that consular staff are on standby to provide assistance where needed.

Pilgrims and their families back in Sri Lanka are advised to remain calm while staying informed through official channels and verified sources of information.

Authorities have not yet indicated a specific timeline for when normal flight operations may fully resume, but have pledged to issue further updates as the situation develops.