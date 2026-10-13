Sri Lanka's President Eyes New Growth-Focused IMF Agreement as Current Programme Nears Conclusion

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has indicated that Sri Lanka is actively exploring the possibility of entering into a new deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), with a strong emphasis on economic growth rather than the austerity-driven conditions that have characterised the country's current programme.

A Shift in Focus Towards Growth

The President's remarks signal a potential shift in the government's approach to its engagement with the Washington-based lender. While the existing IMF programme has been widely credited with helping stabilise Sri Lanka's economy following the devastating financial crisis of 2022, officials are now keen to ensure that any future arrangement places greater weight on stimulating development and improving living standards for ordinary Sri Lankans.

Dissanayake indicated that discussions are ongoing as the government assesses what form a follow-up programme might take, suggesting that Colombo intends to negotiate terms that better align with its broader economic development ambitions.

Background: Sri Lanka's IMF Journey

Sri Lanka secured a landmark bailout agreement with the IMF in 2023, following one of the worst economic crises in the island nation's post-independence history. The crisis saw foreign reserves collapse, fuel and medicine shortages grip the country, and widespread public unrest that ultimately led to the ousting of former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The current extended fund facility, valued at approximately 2.9 billion US dollars, has helped restore a degree of macroeconomic stability, with inflation cooling significantly and the rupee regaining some of its lost value. However, critics have argued that the programme's fiscal consolidation measures have placed a heavy burden on households already struggling with the high cost of living.

What a New Deal Could Mean

A growth-oriented successor programme could potentially involve:

Greater flexibility in government spending to support public investment and social protection

Revised targets that prioritise job creation and economic expansion alongside fiscal discipline

Continued structural reforms in state-owned enterprises and tax administration

Measures to attract foreign direct investment and boost export earnings

Balancing Stability with Development

Economists and policy observers will be watching closely to see how the government navigates the delicate balance between maintaining the hard-won economic stability of recent years and pursuing a more ambitious growth agenda. Any new programme would still require Sri Lanka to demonstrate continued commitment to fiscal responsibility and debt sustainability — conditions the IMF is unlikely to waive entirely.

The government has not yet confirmed a formal timeline for concluding negotiations or submitting a request for a new programme, but the President's comments suggest that planning is well underway at the highest levels of the administration.

Sri Lanka's current IMF programme is expected to run through 2025, meaning any successor arrangement would need to be agreed upon within the coming months to ensure continuity of the country's reform momentum and international creditor confidence.

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