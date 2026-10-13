Sri Lanka Plans Rs 5.4 Billion National Centre for Disease Control

Major Investment in Public Health Infrastructure

Sri Lanka is set to establish a dedicated national centre for disease control at a cost of Rs 5.4 billion, marking one of the most significant investments in the country's public health infrastructure in recent years.

The proposed facility is expected to strengthen the island nation's capacity to monitor, prevent, and respond to disease outbreaks, bolstering a healthcare system that has faced considerable strain in the wake of the country's economic crisis.

Addressing Long-Standing Public Health Gaps

Health authorities have long identified the need for a centralised institution capable of coordinating disease surveillance and outbreak response across all provinces. The new centre is envisioned as a hub that will bring together epidemiological expertise, laboratory capabilities, and emergency response functions under one roof.

Such a facility would place Sri Lanka more firmly in line with regional neighbours that have invested heavily in dedicated public health agencies, particularly following the lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Significance for Sri Lanka's Healthcare Future

The investment signals a renewed government commitment to rebuilding and modernising the public health sector, which has been identified as a priority area as the country works to stabilise its economy and restore essential services.

Details regarding the timeline for construction, the proposed location of the centre, and the funding mechanisms involved are expected to be confirmed by authorities in the coming weeks.

Sri Lanka's health sector stakeholders and medical professionals are anticipated to welcome the move as a critical step toward a more resilient national health system capable of safeguarding the population against both endemic diseases and future pandemic threats.