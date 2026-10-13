Sri Lanka and Singapore Join Forces to Launch Artificial Intelligence Centre in Wijerama

Sri Lanka is set to take a significant step forward in its digital transformation journey with plans to establish a dedicated Artificial Intelligence (AI) centre in Wijerama, developed in partnership with Singapore.

The initiative, backed by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's administration, signals the government's growing commitment to positioning Sri Lanka as a competitive player in the rapidly evolving global technology landscape.

A Strategic Partnership

The collaboration with Singapore — a nation widely recognised as one of Asia's foremost technology and innovation hubs — is expected to bring considerable expertise, investment, and knowledge transfer to Sri Lanka's emerging tech sector.

By aligning with Singapore's advanced digital infrastructure and AI capabilities, Sri Lanka aims to accelerate the development of local talent and technological capacity in a field that is increasingly shaping economies worldwide.

What the Centre Could Mean for Sri Lanka

The proposed AI centre in Wijerama is anticipated to serve as a focal point for research, innovation, and skills development in artificial intelligence. Such a facility could benefit a wide range of sectors, including:

Education and workforce training in emerging technologies

Healthcare innovation through AI-driven diagnostics and solutions

Agricultural efficiency and smart farming initiatives

Public sector modernisation and e-governance

A Broader Vision for Digital Growth

The announcement reflects a broader national ambition to diversify Sri Lanka's economy beyond traditional industries and tap into the global digital economy. Government officials have increasingly pointed to technology and innovation as key pillars of the country's long-term economic recovery and growth strategy.

Singapore's involvement lends the project considerable credibility, as the city-state has long been regarded as a model for digital governance and technology-driven development across the Asia-Pacific region.

Further details regarding the timeline, funding arrangements, and the specific programmes to be housed within the new AI centre are expected to be announced in the coming weeks as both governments formalise the agreement.