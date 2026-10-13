President Dissanayake Outlines Strategy to Accelerate Capital Investment Spending in Sri Lanka

Government Moves to Fast-Track Capital Expenditure

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has outlined a series of measures his administration intends to implement in order to accelerate capital investment spending, as Sri Lanka looks to strengthen its economic recovery and drive long-term development across the island.

Why Capital Spending Matters Now

Capital investment expenditure — which covers spending on infrastructure, public assets, and development projects — has historically been slow to disburse in Sri Lanka, often falling well short of budgeted targets by the end of each financial year. This chronic underspending has been identified as a key drag on economic growth, and the current administration has signalled its determination to reverse that trend.

The President acknowledged that delays in project approvals, procurement bottlenecks, and bureaucratic inefficiencies have long hampered the timely release of capital funds. Addressing these structural obstacles is now a stated priority of the government.

Key Measures on the Table

Among the steps highlighted by President Dissanayake are efforts to streamline government procurement processes, improve coordination between line ministries and the Treasury, and strengthen project monitoring mechanisms to ensure funds allocated in the national budget are actually spent within the intended timeframe.

Reforming procurement procedures to reduce approval delays

Enhancing inter-ministerial coordination for capital projects

Strengthening project monitoring and accountability frameworks

Ensuring timely disbursement of funds to implementing agencies

Broader Economic Context

Sri Lanka is currently navigating a critical phase of its economic recovery following the severe financial crisis of 2022. With the country having secured an IMF-backed bailout programme, fiscal discipline and efficient public spending have become central pillars of the recovery strategy. Boosting capital investment is seen as essential not only for meeting IMF programme targets but also for generating employment and improving public services for ordinary Sri Lankans.

Timely and effective capital spending is not merely a fiscal target — it is a direct investment in the lives and livelihoods of the Sri Lankan people.

Outlook

Analysts and business observers will be watching closely to see whether the measures announced by the President translate into tangible improvements in spending execution rates. If successfully implemented, the reforms could provide a meaningful boost to economic activity in 2025 and beyond, helping to rebuild investor confidence and support Sri Lanka's ongoing path to financial stability.