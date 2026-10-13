NBRI Raises Landslide Alert to Amber Level for Kolonna and Several Other Areas

The National Building Research Institute (NBRI) has issued a Level 2 Amber landslide early warning for the Kolonna Divisional Secretariat area, raising concerns among residents and authorities in the affected regions.

What the Amber Warning Means

A Level 2 Amber landslide warning represents an elevated risk, signalling that ground conditions in the designated areas have become increasingly unstable and that landslides are a credible threat. Residents in the warned zones are urged to remain vigilant and to follow guidance issued by local authorities and disaster management officials.

Authorities Urge Caution

The NBRI, which is the primary government body responsible for monitoring and assessing landslide hazards across Sri Lanka, has called on communities in the affected divisional secretariat areas to take the warnings seriously and avoid unnecessary movement in high-risk locations, particularly on steep slopes and near unstable hillsides.

Residents in landslide-prone areas are strongly advised to stay alert, monitor local conditions, and comply with any evacuation or precautionary instructions issued by authorities.

A Recurring Concern During Wet Seasons

Sri Lanka's hilly interior regions are regularly subject to landslide risks, particularly during periods of heavy or prolonged rainfall. The Kolonna Divisional Secretariat, situated in the Ratnapura District, falls within one of the country's most landslide-vulnerable zones due to its topography and soil composition.

Members of the public in warned areas are encouraged to contact their nearest Divisional Secretariat or Disaster Management Authority office for further instructions and updates as the situation develops.

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