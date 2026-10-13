Meteorology Department Issues Amber Warning as Rough Seas Threaten Waters from Mannar to Hambantota

The Department of Meteorology has issued an Amber Advisory cautioning mariners and coastal communities about rough sea conditions expected across the sea areas stretching from Mannar to Hambantota along Sri Lanka's coastline.

Advisory Details

The amber-level warning signals a significant deterioration in sea conditions, prompting authorities to urge those engaged in fishing and other maritime activities along the affected stretch to exercise heightened caution.

An Amber Advisory is the second tier in the meteorological warning system, indicating that sea and weather conditions are expected to be hazardous and that those venturing into the affected waters should take necessary precautions.

Areas Under Warning

The advisory covers a broad expanse of Sri Lanka's western and southern coastal waters, with the rough sea conditions expected to impact the sea areas from Mannar in the north-west down to Hambantota in the deep south.

Precautions Advised

Fishermen and boat operators are strongly advised to avoid venturing into the warned sea areas until conditions improve.

Those already at sea are urged to return to shore promptly and safely.

Coastal residents are encouraged to stay updated through official meteorological announcements.

The Department of Meteorology continues to monitor developing weather patterns and may upgrade or revise the advisory depending on how conditions evolve. The public is urged to follow official guidance and refrain from unnecessary sea travel until the advisory is lifted.

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