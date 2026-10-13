Law Applies to All, Says Minister Lalkantha Despite Personal Friendship with Gnanasara Thero

Minister K.D. Lalkantha has made clear that while he shares a personal friendship with Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero, that relationship does not place the controversial Buddhist monk above the law.

Speaking publicly on the matter, the Minister acknowledged the close bond he shares with Gnanasara Thero, but was firm in his position that the legal system in Sri Lanka must apply equally to all citizens, regardless of personal ties or social standing.

Friendship Does Not Override the Law

Minister Lalkantha's remarks signal a clear separation between his personal life and his responsibilities as a public official. By openly stating that his friendship with the Thero will not influence how the law is applied, the Minister appears to be distancing himself from any perception of favouritism or political interference.

Gnanasara Thero, the General Secretary of the Bodu Bala Sena organisation, has been a prominent and at times polarising figure in Sri Lankan public life, having previously faced legal proceedings over his conduct and statements.

A Statement on Equal Justice

The Minister's comments come at a time when public confidence in the impartial application of justice remains a sensitive issue in Sri Lanka. His willingness to publicly draw a line between friendship and legal accountability has been noted as a pointed stance.

Minister Lalkantha confirmed Gnanasara Thero is a personal friend

He maintained that the law must be applied equally to everyone

The statement reflects a broader message about accountability in public life

The Minister's position underscores the principle that no individual — regardless of religious status, public prominence, or personal connections to those in power — should be exempt from legal scrutiny in a democratic society.