Former First Lady Shiranthi Rajapaksa Undergoes Angiogram as Health Concerns Mount

Former First Lady Shiranthi Rajapaksa underwent an angiogram procedure this morning as doctors moved to assess her cardiac condition and determine whether any arterial blockages are present, a Cabinet Spokesperson has confirmed.

Medical Procedure Underway

The angiogram, a diagnostic imaging procedure commonly used to examine the blood vessels of the heart, was carried out to provide medical teams with a clearer picture of her current health status. The results of the procedure are expected to guide decisions on any further treatment she may require.

The Cabinet Spokesperson made the announcement, offering the public an official update on the condition of the wife of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, who remains a prominent figure in Sri Lankan political and public life.

Nation Awaits Further Updates

No additional details regarding the specific nature of her heart condition or the hospital at which she is receiving care were immediately made available. Further medical bulletins are anticipated as her situation develops.

Shiranthi Rajapaksa served as First Lady during Mahinda Rajapaksa's presidency and has continued to maintain a visible presence in public affairs since leaving that role.

Lanka Newspapers will continue to monitor developments and provide updates as more information becomes available from official sources.

Related Video