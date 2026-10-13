Fifteen Killed in Police Shootout Across Sri Lanka

Major Security Operation Results in Multiple Fatalities

A series of police shootouts across Sri Lanka has resulted in the deaths of fifteen people, in what authorities are describing as a significant law enforcement operation targeting criminal elements in the country.

The deadly incidents, which unfolded across multiple locations, mark one of the more striking outbreaks of police-involved violence seen in the island nation in recent times. Security forces engaged suspects in confrontations that left no survivors among those targeted.

Details of the Incidents

Sri Lanka Police confirmed that the shootouts took place as part of ongoing efforts to crack down on criminal activity. The fifteen individuals killed were involved in the confrontations with officers, according to initial statements from authorities.

The incidents have drawn considerable attention both domestically and internationally, raising questions about the circumstances under which such a large number of fatalities occurred during police operations.

Public and Official Reaction

The deaths are expected to prompt scrutiny from civil society groups and human rights organisations, who have historically called for transparency and accountability in police operations involving lethal force in Sri Lanka.

Authorities have indicated that investigations into the incidents are ongoing, and further details regarding the identities of those killed and the precise locations of the shootouts are expected to be released as the situation develops.

Sri Lanka has in recent years intensified its law enforcement operations in response to rising concerns over drug trafficking and organised crime, with police encounters becoming an increasingly visible aspect of the country's security landscape.

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