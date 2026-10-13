Deputy Minister Slams Wimal Weerawansa for Presenting AI-Generated Image as Fact on Live Television

Abeysinghe accuses former MP of spreading misinformation using manipulated photograph

Deputy Minister Chathuranga Abeysinghe has publicly criticised former parliamentarian Wimal Weerawansa, accusing him of being deceived by an artificially manipulated photograph that was displayed during a televised discussion.

According to Abeysinghe, the image presented by Weerawansa during the television programme had been altered using artificial intelligence technology, raising serious concerns about the spread of misinformation in Sri Lanka's political arena.

The Deputy Minister did not hold back in his assessment of the incident, suggesting that Weerawansa had failed to verify the authenticity of the photograph before presenting it publicly as credible evidence during the broadcast.

Growing concern over AI manipulation in political discourse

The incident has drawn fresh attention to the increasing threat posed by AI-generated and AI-manipulated content, which has become a significant challenge for politicians, media organisations, and the general public alike.

As artificial intelligence tools become more sophisticated and widely accessible, the risk of fabricated images and videos influencing political narratives continues to grow — a concern that is no longer limited to international contexts but is now clearly present within Sri Lanka's own political landscape.

Observers have noted that the responsibility to fact-check and authenticate visual material falls on anyone presenting such content to a public audience, particularly elected officials and political figures whose statements carry significant weight.

Weerawansa yet to respond publicly

At the time of reporting, Wimal Weerawansa had not issued a formal public response to the Deputy Minister's allegations regarding the photograph in question.

The episode serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of consuming and sharing unverified digital content, especially in an era where AI-powered image manipulation can be carried out with remarkable speed and precision.

Media watchdogs and digital literacy advocates in Sri Lanka have repeatedly called on public figures to exercise greater caution when using visual material obtained from online sources, urging thorough verification before any such content is presented in a public or political forum.