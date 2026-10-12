Tamil Political Leader Hails India's Position on Katchatheevu Island Dispute

Tamil political leader Chandrasekaran has expressed his approval of India's official stance on the long-contested Katchatheevu island issue, welcoming what he described as a significant development in the ongoing debate surrounding the small but strategically significant islet located in the Palk Strait between India and Sri Lanka.

A Long-Standing Territorial Dispute

The Katchatheevu island issue has remained a sensitive and deeply emotive subject for decades, particularly among Tamil communities on both sides of the Palk Strait. The uninhabited island was ceded to Sri Lanka by India under a 1974 bilateral agreement, a decision that has continued to spark political controversy — especially among Tamil Nadu's fishing communities, who have traditionally used the waters surrounding the islet for their livelihoods.

Indian fishermen, particularly those from Tamil Nadu, have frequently been detained by Sri Lankan naval authorities for allegedly crossing into Sri Lankan waters near Katchatheevu, further inflaming tensions around the issue over the years.

Chandrasekaran's Welcoming Response

Chandrasekaran's endorsement of India's current position signals continued political interest from Tamil leadership in seeing the matter resolved in a manner that protects the rights and interests of Tamil fishermen on both sides of the maritime boundary.

His statement reflects broader sentiment among Tamil political circles that India must take a firm and consistent stand on Katchatheevu, ensuring that fishing communities are not disadvantaged by the territorial arrangement established five decades ago.

Regional Significance

The Katchatheevu question continues to carry considerable weight in India-Sri Lanka bilateral relations. Any shift or reaffirmation of India's position on the matter is closely watched by political leaders, fishing communities, and diplomatic observers in both countries.

Sri Lanka, for its part, has maintained that the 1974 agreement remains valid and that sovereignty over Katchatheevu is not open to renegotiation. The divergence in positions between the two neighbours ensures that this issue will remain a recurring point of diplomatic and political discussion for the foreseeable future.

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