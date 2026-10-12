Sri Lanka's IMF Future: President Signals What Comes After Current Bailout Programme

President Outlines Sri Lanka's Path Forward with IMF

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has addressed growing public speculation about Sri Lanka's future relationship with the International Monetary Fund, revealing the government's intentions once the current bailout programme concludes.

The President's remarks come at a critical juncture for the island nation, which entered into its extended fund facility agreement with the IMF in 2023 following the worst economic crisis in Sri Lanka's post-independence history — a collapse that triggered widespread fuel shortages, soaring inflation, and mass public protests that ultimately brought down the previous administration.

Completing the Current Programme

Dissanayake indicated that the government remains firmly committed to fulfilling the obligations outlined under the existing IMF programme, emphasising that seeing the current agreement through to completion remains the administration's immediate priority.

The President acknowledged that a decision on whether Sri Lanka would pursue a fresh agreement with the IMF, or chart an independent economic course following the conclusion of the current programme, would depend on the country's fiscal health and macroeconomic stability at that time.

Balancing Recovery with Sovereignty

The question of Sri Lanka's long-term dependence on international financial institutions has been a politically sensitive one, with various stakeholders holding differing views on the matter. Among the key considerations raised by the President were:

The need to maintain investor confidence and credit ratings as Sri Lanka re-engages with international capital markets

The importance of sustaining the fiscal discipline that has underpinned the country's gradual economic recovery

The government's aspiration to ultimately reduce reliance on external financial oversight

Sri Lanka successfully restructured its foreign debt in 2024, a milestone that unlocked continued disbursements under the IMF programme and helped stabilise the rupee against major currencies.

Economic Recovery Still Fragile

While key economic indicators have shown improvement since the depths of the 2022 crisis, analysts caution that Sri Lanka's recovery remains vulnerable to external shocks, including fluctuations in global commodity prices and tourism revenue.

The government's position appears to be one of cautious pragmatism — honouring existing international commitments while laying the groundwork for a more self-sufficient economic future.

The President's comments are expected to be closely watched by both domestic and international observers, as clarity on Sri Lanka's post-programme IMF strategy will be a significant factor in shaping investor sentiment and the country's broader economic trajectory in the years ahead.

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