President Dissanayake Asserts India Has Formally Recognised Sri Lanka's Sovereignty Over Katchatheevu

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has stated that India has officially recognised Sri Lanka's sovereignty over the island of Katchatheevu, reigniting debate over the long-disputed territory that has been a point of contention between the two neighbouring nations for decades.

A Disputed Island Back in the Spotlight

Katchatheevu, a small uninhabited island located in the Palk Strait between Sri Lanka and India, has been the subject of diplomatic tension since 1974, when a bilateral agreement between the two governments ceded the island to Sri Lanka. Despite this agreement, the matter has continued to resurface in Indian domestic politics, particularly in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, where fishing communities and political leaders have frequently challenged the arrangement.

President Dissanayake's remarks come at a time when the issue has once again drawn attention in both countries, with Indian political figures periodically calling for a reconsideration of the 1974 accord.

Colombo's Firm Position

By publicly asserting that India has recognised Sri Lanka's claim over Katchatheevu, President Dissanayake appears to be reinforcing Colombo's long-standing position that the matter was settled through a legitimate diplomatic agreement and is not subject to renegotiation.

The statement is seen as a clear signal from the Sri Lankan government that it considers the island's status a closed chapter in bilateral relations, even as the issue continues to generate political heat across the Palk Strait.

Fishermen at the Heart of the Dispute

Much of the ongoing sensitivity surrounding Katchatheevu stems from its significance to fishing communities on both sides. Indian fishermen, particularly from Tamil Nadu, have historically used the waters around the island and have frequently been detained by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly encroaching into Sri Lankan territorial waters.

Hundreds of Indian fishermen have been arrested over the years for crossing into Sri Lankan waters near Katchatheevu.

The island hosts an annual Catholic festival, which fishermen from both countries have traditionally attended.

Sri Lanka has maintained a naval presence in the area to enforce its maritime boundaries.

Diplomatic Implications

Relations between Sri Lanka and India have generally remained warm, with New Delhi playing a significant role in supporting Colombo during its recent economic crisis. However, the Katchatheevu question has the potential to introduce friction, particularly given its emotional resonance among Tamil communities on both sides of the strait.

President Dissanayake's assertion that India has recognised Sri Lankan sovereignty over the island is likely to be welcomed domestically, while drawing scrutiny from political circles in Tamil Nadu.

Observers in Colombo suggest that the President's comments are intended to provide clarity and finality on a matter that Sri Lanka views as legally and diplomatically resolved, signalling that the current administration has no intention of reopening negotiations over the island's status.

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