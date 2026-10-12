President AKD Warns Private Fuel Companies, Vows to Renegotiate Agreements Signed by Past Governments

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has issued a stern warning to private fuel companies operating in Sri Lanka, signalling that the current administration intends to revisit and revise agreements entered into by previous governments with those entities.

A Clear Message to the Private Fuel Sector

In remarks that are likely to send a strong signal across the energy sector, President Dissanayake made clear that arrangements inherited from prior administrations will not go unchallenged. The government, he indicated, is preparing to scrutinise existing contracts and take concrete steps towards renegotiating the terms under which private fuel companies operate in the country.

The President's warning reflects growing concerns within the current administration that some agreements struck by past governments may not adequately serve the interests of Sri Lankan consumers or the broader national economy.

Renegotiation on the Horizon

President Dissanayake announced that the government will move forward with revising the relevant agreements, suggesting that the status quo is no longer acceptable. This move is expected to have significant implications for the private fuel industry, which has expanded its footprint in Sri Lanka in recent years alongside the state-owned Ceylon Petroleum Corporation.

The government intends to review agreements signed by previous administrations with private fuel companies.

President Dissanayake has issued a direct warning to those firms ahead of any formal renegotiation process.

The administration's stance signals a tougher approach to the regulation of private energy sector players.

Wider Implications for Sri Lanka's Energy Sector

The President's announcement comes at a time when Sri Lanka continues to navigate its post-economic crisis recovery, with fuel pricing and supply remaining sensitive issues for ordinary citizens. Any revision to existing fuel sector agreements could have a direct bearing on pump prices, market competition, and the long-term structure of the country's energy distribution landscape.

President Dissanayake's move is widely seen as part of his administration's broader effort to assert greater state oversight over strategic sectors of the economy that were opened to private players under previous governments.

Further details regarding the timeline and scope of the proposed revisions are expected to be announced by the government in due course, as talks with relevant stakeholders are likely to follow the President's public declaration.