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Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province Plunges Into Emergency as Political Tensions Escalate

12 Oct 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
4 Comments
Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province Plunges Into Emergency as Political Tensions Escalate

Authorities have declared a state of emergency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the northwestern Pakistani province governed by former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, as political tensions in the country continue to intensify.

Emergency Measures Imposed

The declaration marks a significant escalation in the ongoing political crisis gripping Pakistan, with the PTI-controlled province now operating under emergency conditions. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has long been considered a stronghold for Imran Khan's party, making the development all the more significant in the broader context of the country's turbulent political landscape.

PTI Under Pressure

The move comes amid sustained pressure on Imran Khan and his party from the federal government. Khan, who was removed from power through a parliamentary vote of no confidence in 2022, has since faced a series of legal challenges and political battles that have kept Pakistan in a state of near-constant turmoil.

His party has maintained a firm grip on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa despite the pressures faced at the federal level, using the province as a key base of political operations and public mobilisation.

Regional and International Implications

The declaration of emergency in such a strategically sensitive province — which borders Afghanistan — raises concerns not only about Pakistan's internal stability but also about the broader regional security environment.

Observers have noted that political instability in Pakistan carries implications that extend well beyond its borders, given the country's position as a nuclear-armed state and a key player in South Asian geopolitics.

Further details regarding the scope and duration of the emergency are expected to emerge as the situation develops.

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💬 Join the Discussion 4

See what readers are saying — and add your view.

I
Ishara Gunawardena 12 Oct 2026

every country has goverment problems but these ppl take it to another level

A
Amila Rajapaksha 12 Oct 2026

Imran Khan ppl still fighting for him even from jail, must say loyal supporters

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Nadeesha Kumari 12 Oct 2026

Pakistan politics is always like this, emergency here emergency there

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Sanduni Jayawardena 12 Oct 2026

true no, they never stable even one year

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