Meteorology Department Issues Red Alert Warning of Heavy Rainfall Across Multiple Sri Lankan Provinces

Severe Weather Advisory in Effect

The Department of Meteorology has placed several provinces across Sri Lanka under a red alert, cautioning residents and authorities of potentially dangerous heavy rainfall expected to impact multiple regions of the island on Tuesday.

Widespread Impact Anticipated

The red alert, which represents the highest tier of weather warning issued by the department, signals that communities in the affected provinces should take immediate precautionary measures as severe weather conditions are forecast to develop throughout the day.

Meteorological officials have urged the public to remain vigilant and stay informed through official updates, particularly those living in low-lying areas and regions historically vulnerable to flooding and landslides during periods of intense rainfall.

Public Advisory

Residents across the warned provinces are being advised to take the following precautions:

Avoid unnecessary travel, especially in flood-prone and mountainous areas

Stay away from riverbanks and drainage channels that may overflow

Monitor official updates from the Department of Meteorology regularly

Contact the Disaster Management Centre in the event of an emergency

The Department of Meteorology continues to monitor weather patterns closely and has called on the public to treat this alert with the utmost seriousness.

Authorities are on standby to respond swiftly should conditions deteriorate further, and additional warnings may be issued as the weather system develops across the island.

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