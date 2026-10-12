Human Rights Commission Urges Government to Allow Religious Attire for Public Servants

The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) has called on the government to introduce a new official circular that would explicitly permit public sector employees to wear religious attire while on duty, marking a significant push to strengthen workplace religious freedoms across state institutions.

A Call for Clarity in Public Sector Dress Codes

The HRCSL's recommendation comes amid growing concern that existing regulations governing the appearance of government employees do not adequately protect the rights of individuals who observe religious dress codes as part of their faith. The Commission has urged authorities to issue clear, formal guidelines that would remove any ambiguity surrounding the matter.

The move is seen as particularly meaningful in a country as religiously diverse as Sri Lanka, where Buddhism, Hinduism, Islam, and Christianity all have significant followings among the population and within the public service.

Protecting Fundamental Rights in the Workplace

The HRCSL's position aligns with constitutional provisions that guarantee freedom of thought, conscience, and religion to all Sri Lankan citizens. The Commission has consistently maintained that these protections must extend meaningfully into the workplace, including within government institutions.

By recommending a dedicated circular, the HRCSL seeks to ensure that public servants are not placed in the position of having to choose between their professional obligations and their sincerely held religious beliefs.

Broader Implications for Public Policy

The recommendation is expected to reignite debate around inclusivity and accommodation within Sri Lanka's state sector. Advocates for minority religious communities have long argued that informal restrictions or unclear policies have created an unwelcoming environment for employees who wear items such as the hijab, turban, or other faith-based garments.

The HRCSL has the authority to investigate complaints related to fundamental rights violations and make recommendations to the government.

Sri Lanka's public sector employs hundreds of thousands of workers from all major religious communities.

A formal circular from the government would carry binding guidance for all relevant state institutions.

It remains to be seen how swiftly the government will act on the Commission's recommendation. However, rights groups and affected communities are expected to closely monitor any developments, hopeful that a formal policy change will soon follow.

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