Cybercriminals Sabotage French Supermarket Freezers in Alarming Hacking Attack

Hundreds of Stores Affected as Hackers Manipulate Refrigeration Systems Remotely

A sophisticated cyberattack has struck hundreds of supermarkets across France, with hackers remotely tampering with refrigeration systems and causing freezers to heat up to dangerous temperatures — raising serious concerns about the vulnerability of critical retail infrastructure to digital threats.

The attack, described as one of the most alarming of its kind to hit the French retail sector, saw cybercriminals gain unauthorised access to the temperature control systems used to manage refrigerators and freezers in supermarkets nationwide. The units were reportedly driven to temperatures as high as 50°C, far exceeding safe food storage limits and putting large quantities of perishable goods at risk.

A New Frontier in Cyber Warfare

The incident highlights a growing global trend of cyberattacks moving beyond data theft and into the realm of physical infrastructure sabotage. Rather than targeting financial records or customer data, the attackers in this case focused on operational technology — the systems that control real-world equipment within commercial facilities.

Experts have warned that such attacks can have far-reaching consequences, including:

Massive financial losses due to spoiled food stock

Potential public health risks if contaminated products reach consumers

Disruption to supply chains and day-to-day retail operations

Erosion of consumer confidence in supermarket safety standards

Implications for Sri Lanka and the Wider Region

While the attack occurred in France, cybersecurity professionals in Sri Lanka and across Asia have taken note, urging local retailers and businesses that rely on networked operational systems to review and strengthen their digital defences.

As supermarkets and cold-chain logistics operators in Sri Lanka increasingly adopt smart, internet-connected infrastructure, the risk of similar attacks cannot be ignored.

The French incident serves as a stark reminder that modern cyberattacks are no longer confined to stealing sensitive information. Critical systems that keep food safe, hospitals running, and utilities functioning are now firmly in the crosshairs of malicious actors worldwide.

Investigations into the French attack are ongoing, with authorities working to identify those responsible and assess the full extent of the damage caused to affected retailers.

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