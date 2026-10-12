Sri Lanka's Communist Party (CP) has launched a sharp criticism against the ruling National People's Power (NPP) government, alleging that it has effectively accepted responsibility for what the party describes as illegal sanctions imposed by the United States on Iranian vessels.

CP Takes Aim at Government's Stance

The Communist Party contends that the NPP administration has taken a position that amounts to endorsing or absorbing blame for sanctions that, according to the party, have no legitimate standing under international law. The CP argues that these US-imposed restrictions on Iranian ships are unlawful and that Sri Lanka should not be aligning itself — directly or indirectly — with such measures.

The party's criticism underscores a broader ideological tension within Sri Lankan politics regarding the country's foreign policy orientation, particularly in relation to its relationships with major global powers and nations in the wider Asian region.

Questions Over Foreign Policy Direction

The allegations raise significant questions about how the NPP government is navigating Sri Lanka's foreign policy, especially at a time when the island nation is working to rebuild international relationships and attract economic partnerships following years of financial hardship.

Critics from the left, including the Communist Party, have long advocated for a non-aligned foreign policy stance that resists pressure from Western powers, particularly the United States, on matters they view as extraterritorial overreach.

The CP's position reflects concern that the current government may be compromising Sri Lanka's sovereign foreign policy principles by acquiescing to US demands or narratives concerning Iranian maritime activity.

Broader Implications

Iran and Sri Lanka have historically maintained diplomatic and trade ties, and any shift in Sri Lanka's posture toward Iranian interests — particularly under pressure from Washington — is likely to attract scrutiny from left-leaning and non-aligned political factions within the country.

The NPP government has yet to issue a formal public response to the Communist Party's specific allegations regarding the Iranian vessel sanctions matter.

As Sri Lanka continues to chart its path on the global stage, debates such as this one are expected to intensify, with opposition parties closely monitoring how the administration balances relationships with competing international partners.