Sri Lanka Police Officers Bear Greatest Risk of Dying on Duty, IGP Warns

Sri Lanka's Inspector General of Police has highlighted a sobering reality facing the country's law enforcement community — police officers carry the highest risk of losing their lives while on duty compared to other professions in Sri Lanka.

A Dangerous Profession in the Spotlight

The IGP made the remarks in an address that drew attention to the significant personal sacrifices made by police personnel serving across the island. The statement underscores the daily dangers faced by officers who put their lives on the line to maintain law and order throughout the country.

While policing is widely acknowledged as a demanding and high-risk career worldwide, the IGP's comments bring renewed focus to the specific challenges confronting Sri Lankan officers, who operate in a range of environments — from urban crime hotspots to remote rural postings.

Recognising the Human Cost of Service

The acknowledgement from the country's top police official is seen as a call for greater public appreciation and institutional support for officers who face life-threatening situations as part of their daily responsibilities.

Police officers regularly respond to violent incidents, armed confrontations, and emergencies that place them directly in harm's way.

Officers are often required to work long hours with limited resources, adding to their vulnerability on the job.

On-duty fatalities leave behind families and dependants, highlighting the broader social impact of policing risks.

A Call for Greater Support

The IGP's statement is expected to reignite discussions around officer welfare, compensation, and the need for stronger institutional mechanisms to protect those who serve in uniform. Advocacy for improved equipment, training, and mental health support for police personnel has grown in recent years.

Police officers face the highest risk of on-duty fatalities compared to any other profession in Sri Lanka — Inspector General of Police

As Sri Lanka continues to address evolving public safety challenges, the welfare of the men and women serving in the police force remains a critical concern for both the institution and the wider society they protect.

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