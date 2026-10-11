Rebuilding Sri Lanka Fund Remains Stalled Nearly a Year After Launch

Nearly eleven months after its establishment, the Rebuilding Sri Lanka Fund has yet to become fully operational, raising serious questions about the government's commitment to post-crisis recovery and the management of public financial initiatives.

A Fund That Has Yet to Deliver

The Rebuilding Sri Lanka Fund, which was set up with the stated aim of channelling resources toward national recovery efforts, remains in limbo despite the passage of almost a full year since its inception. Critics and observers alike are growing increasingly frustrated at the lack of visible progress, with no clear timeline offered by authorities as to when the fund will begin functioning as intended.

The prolonged delay raises urgent concerns for a country that continues to navigate the aftermath of one of its worst economic crises in recent memory. Sri Lanka's population, which bore the brunt of severe shortages, runaway inflation, and widespread hardship during the crisis years, had looked to initiatives such as this fund as tangible signs of recovery and reform.

Questions of Accountability and Transparency

The stalled status of the fund has drawn attention to broader issues of institutional accountability and transparency within government-led financial mechanisms. Observers have noted that without a functioning framework, donor confidence — both domestic and international — risks being further eroded.

The fund was announced amid much fanfare as a key pillar of Sri Lanka's rebuilding strategy.

Eleven months on, no significant disbursements or operational milestones have been publicly reported.

Government officials have yet to provide a comprehensive explanation for the continued delays.

Public Frustration Mounts

For ordinary Sri Lankans who endured prolonged power cuts, fuel queues, and medicine shortages, the sluggish pace of such recovery efforts is a source of deep disappointment. The expectation that post-crisis institutions would move swiftly and decisively has given way to a familiar sense of disillusionment.

The longer such funds remain inactive, the more the public's trust in government-led recovery mechanisms is worn away.

As the country edges toward the one-year mark since the fund's establishment, pressure is mounting on the relevant authorities to provide clear answers — and more importantly, concrete action. Sri Lanka's road to recovery demands not just policy announcements, but the effective implementation of the tools designed to support that journey.

The Morning has been following developments surrounding the Rebuilding Sri Lanka Fund and will continue to report on its progress as further information becomes available.

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