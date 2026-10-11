President AKD to Open Major Investment Summit in Colombo Today

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is set to officially open the Sri Lanka Economic & Investment Summit 2026 this morning at the Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo, marking what is expected to be one of the most significant gatherings of business and policy minds the country has seen in recent years.

The two-day summit, organised by the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce, brings together a high-profile mix of senior business leaders, policymakers, and international experts under one roof, with discussions centred on Sri Lanka's economic trajectory and its potential as a destination for foreign and domestic investment.

A Platform for Economic Renewal

The summit comes at a critical moment for Sri Lanka, as the country continues its efforts to rebuild investor confidence and stabilise its economy following years of turbulence. The presence of the President at the inauguration signals the government's commitment to engaging directly with the private sector and the broader international business community.

The Ceylon Chamber of Commerce, one of Sri Lanka's oldest and most influential business organisations, has positioned the summit as a key platform for meaningful dialogue between the public and private sectors, with the aim of charting a credible path forward for sustainable economic growth.

What to Expect

High-level panel discussions on investment opportunities across key sectors

Engagement between Sri Lankan policymakers and international business representatives

Strategic conversations around economic reform and long-term development

The Shangri-La Colombo, a premium venue that has hosted numerous landmark national and international events, provides the backdrop for what organisers hope will translate into concrete commitments and renewed interest in Sri Lanka's economic future.

As Sri Lanka looks to attract fresh capital and strengthen trade ties, today's inauguration by President Dissanayake is likely to set the tone for the conversations that will unfold over the two days of the summit.