President AKD Pledges Major Pay Rise for Teachers and Doctors From 2027

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has announced a significant public sector salary revision set to take effect in January 2027, with teachers and doctors among the key beneficiaries of the upcoming wage increase.

New Starting Salaries for Key Professions

Under the proposed revision, the starting salary for teachers in the public sector will rise to Rs. 65,000 per month, while newly recruited doctors will see their entry-level pay climb to Rs. 94,000 per month. The announcement signals the government's intention to make another structured adjustment to public sector compensation following previous rounds of salary increases.

A Commitment to Public Sector Workers

The President's pledge is being viewed as a continued effort by the government to address longstanding concerns among public sector employees regarding wage adequacy and cost of living pressures. Teachers and medical professionals have historically been vocal in their calls for better remuneration, and this announcement is likely to be welcomed by trade unions representing both sectors.

What This Means for Sri Lanka

The salary revisions are expected to have a broad impact on the country's public service workforce. Among the anticipated effects are:

Improved financial stability for teachers at the entry level of the profession

Greater attractiveness of the medical profession within the state sector

Potential reduction in the migration of skilled professionals seeking better pay abroad

Increased government expenditure on the public sector wage bill

Sri Lanka has been grappling with a talent drain in both the education and healthcare sectors, with many qualified professionals opting to work overseas in search of higher salaries. Authorities hope that the revised pay structure will help retain skilled workers within the country's public institutions.

Implementation Timeline

The increases are scheduled to come into force in January 2027, giving the government approximately two years to make the necessary budgetary arrangements. No further details regarding salary revisions for other categories of public servants have been confirmed at this stage.

The announcement comes as the Dissanayake administration continues to navigate the country's post-crisis economic recovery, balancing fiscal discipline with the need to improve living standards for government employees across the island.