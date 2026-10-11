Government Pursues Rs. 15.765 Billion Recovery From Coal Suppliers, Says Energy Minister

Energy Minister Anura Karunathilaka has announced that the government intends to recover the entirety of a Rs. 15.765 billion financial loss linked to coal procurement, with suppliers expected to bear the burden of that liability.

A Significant Financial Blow to the State

The substantial loss, connected to coal-related transactions, has drawn significant scrutiny from both lawmakers and the public amid Sri Lanka's ongoing efforts to stabilise its finances following the country's worst economic crisis in decades. Minister Karunathilaka confirmed that authorities are actively pursuing measures to recoup the full amount from the parties responsible.

The government's position signals a firm stance against absorbing losses that it believes were caused by the conduct of external suppliers rather than systemic failures on the state's part.

Accountability at the Forefront

The Energy Minister's statement underscores a broader push by the current administration to hold commercial partners accountable for financial irregularities that have placed additional strain on state coffers. Sri Lanka's energy sector has faced considerable turbulence in recent years, including fuel shortages and spiralling import costs that contributed heavily to the 2022 economic collapse.

The total loss identified stands at Rs. 15.765 billion

The loss is directly linked to coal supply arrangements

The government is pursuing full recovery from the relevant suppliers

Energy Minister Anura Karunathilaka is leading the initiative

Wider Implications for Energy Procurement

The move is likely to send a strong message to future suppliers engaged in government energy contracts, reinforcing that the state will not tolerate arrangements that result in undue financial losses to the public purse. Observers note that transparent and accountable procurement processes in the energy sector are critical as Sri Lanka works to rebuild economic credibility with international partners and institutions.

The government is looking at recovering the full Rs. 15.765 billion financial loss caused through coal-related dealings from the suppliers involved — Energy Minister Anura Karunathilaka

Further details regarding the legal and administrative mechanisms to be employed in the recovery process are expected to be disclosed in the coming weeks as the matter progresses.

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