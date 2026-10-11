FSP Raises Alarm Over New Security Law, Warns It Could Be Weaponised Against Political Opposition

Frontline Socialist Party Voices Strong Opposition to Proposed Legislation

The Frontline Socialist Party (FSP) has issued a stern warning that Sri Lanka's proposed Public Security and Terrorism Act (PSTA) carries the potential to be misused as a tool to suppress legitimate political dissent and silence opposition voices across the country.

Concerns Over Broad and Ambiguous Powers

The FSP has expressed deep concern over what it describes as dangerously wide-ranging provisions within the proposed legislation. The party argues that the bill's loosely defined terminology and sweeping powers could allow authorities to target activists, trade unionists, journalists, and political opponents under the guise of combating terrorism.

Party representatives have cautioned that history has shown such legislation, once enacted, is rarely confined to its stated purpose. Sri Lanka's long and troubled experience with emergency regulations and the Prevention of Terrorism Act has demonstrated how broadly written security laws can be turned against ordinary citizens exercising their democratic rights.

A Pattern of Legislative Overreach

The FSP's warning comes amid ongoing national debate surrounding the replacement of Sri Lanka's widely criticised Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), which has long drawn condemnation from local and international human rights organisations for enabling arbitrary detention and the suppression of minority communities and dissidents.

Critics of the PSTA argue that the new legislation, rather than addressing the fundamental flaws of its predecessor, risks replicating and even expanding them. The FSP contends that any genuine reform must centre on safeguarding civil liberties and ensuring robust judicial oversight, rather than granting the state broader coercive powers.

Call for Transparent Public Consultation

The party has urged the government to conduct a thorough and transparent public consultation process before advancing the legislation further. The FSP insists that civil society, legal experts, affected communities, and political parties must be meaningfully included in the drafting and review process.

The FSP has made clear that it will actively resist any attempt to use counter-terrorism legislation as a pretext for undermining democratic freedoms or crushing political opposition in Sri Lanka.

The controversy surrounding the PSTA reflects broader anxieties within Sri Lankan civil society about the direction of governance and the protection of fundamental rights at a time when the country continues to navigate significant political and economic challenges.