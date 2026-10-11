Death Toll Rises to 12 as Riyadh's King Khalid Airport Attack Leaves Over 300 Wounded

At least 12 people have lost their lives and more than 300 others have been injured following a deadly attack on King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh, according to the latest reports.

Mass Casualties at Major Hub

The assault on the busy international airport resulted in a significant loss of life, with the death toll confirmed at 12 and the number of wounded standing at 309. The scale of the casualties has sent shockwaves across the region, raising serious concerns about security at one of the Middle East's most prominent aviation facilities.

King Khalid International Airport serves as a critical gateway for millions of travellers annually, and the attack has drawn widespread international attention given the airport's strategic importance to both Saudi Arabia and the broader Gulf region.

Emergency Response Underway

Emergency services were deployed to the scene following the incident, with the injured being transported to nearby medical facilities for treatment. The severity of injuries among the hundreds of wounded has not been fully detailed at this stage, though authorities are understood to be managing a large-scale emergency response operation.

Further details regarding the nature of the attack and those responsible are yet to be officially confirmed by Saudi authorities, with investigations believed to be actively ongoing.

The international community is closely monitoring developments as the situation continues to unfold.

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