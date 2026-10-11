Anti-Corruption Act Amendments Aimed at Strengthening Fight Against Graft, Says PM Amarasuriya

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has firmly defended the Government's decision to amend the Anti-Corruption Act, asserting in Parliament that the proposed changes are intended to bolster, not undermine, Sri Lanka's efforts to combat corruption.

Strengthening, Not Softening

Addressing lawmakers, Dr. Amarasuriya made clear that the amendments being introduced to the Anti-Corruption Act are driven by a need to resolve practical, institutional and human resource challenges that have hampered the effective implementation of the legislation since its enactment.

The Prime Minister stressed that the Government's commitment to rooting out corruption remains unwavering, and that the revision of the Act is a measure of progress rather than retreat in the country's anti-corruption agenda.

Addressing Operational Gaps

According to Dr. Amarasuriya, the amendments are designed to close gaps in the existing framework that have created obstacles for institutions tasked with enforcing anti-corruption laws. These include difficulties related to institutional capacity and the availability of adequately trained human resources.

The Government has taken steps to amend the Anti-Corruption Act not to weaken its objectives, but to further strengthen the anti-corruption process by addressing practical, institutional and human resource challenges.

Parliamentary Scrutiny

The Prime Minister's remarks come amid scrutiny from opposition legislators who have raised concerns over the intent behind amending a law that was widely regarded as a landmark piece of legislation in Sri Lanka's governance reform efforts.

Dr. Amarasuriya's clarification is expected to ease some of those concerns, as the Government seeks to demonstrate that the spirit of the original legislation will not only be preserved but enhanced through the proposed changes.

Sri Lanka has long grappled with systemic corruption across public and private sectors, and the Anti-Corruption Act has been viewed as a critical instrument in addressing that challenge. The Government's assurances signal its intent to keep that instrument sharp and effective.