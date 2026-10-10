Sri Lankans Pawn Rs. 211 Billion in Gold Within Six Months, Opposition Leader Reveals

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has sounded the alarm over the deepening financial hardship faced by ordinary Sri Lankans, revealing that citizens pawned gold jewellery worth a staggering Rs. 211 billion in just six months — a figure he says exposes the true extent of the economic crisis gripping the country.

A Nation Mortgaging Its Future

Premadasa made the disclosure while calling on the government to urgently introduce a meaningful relief programme for struggling households. He argued that the sheer volume of gold being pledged at pawn shops and financial institutions is a damning indicator of how desperate many families have become in meeting basic day-to-day expenses.

Gold jewellery, which holds deep cultural and sentimental value in Sri Lankan households and is often passed down through generations, is widely regarded as a last resort when families face financial ruin. The scale of pawning reported over this period, the Opposition Leader stressed, should serve as a wake-up call to policymakers.

Opposition Demands Government Action

Premadasa urged the ruling administration to move beyond economic statistics and abstract recovery narratives, insisting that ground-level realities tell a very different story from official accounts of progress.

"When people are forced to pawn their gold to survive, it is a clear sign that the so-called economic recovery has not reached the ordinary citizen," Premadasa stated, pressing the government to act without further delay.

The Opposition Leader outlined several areas requiring immediate government intervention, including:

Reducing the cost of living through targeted price controls on essential goods

Providing direct financial relief to low-income households

Expanding access to affordable credit for small business owners and farmers

Strengthening social safety nets for the most vulnerable segments of the population

Economic Pressure Continues to Mount

Sri Lanka has been navigating one of the most severe economic crises in its post-independence history, following the 2022 foreign exchange collapse that triggered widespread shortages of fuel, medicine, and essential goods. While the government has pointed to stabilising macroeconomic indicators as evidence of recovery, critics argue that the benefits have yet to trickle down to working-class and rural communities.

The Rs. 211 billion gold pawning figure, covering a single six-month window, has drawn significant public attention and reignited debate over whether current economic policies are doing enough to protect ordinary citizens from continued hardship.

As pressure mounts on the government to demonstrate tangible improvements in living standards, Premadasa's latest revelations are expected to intensify scrutiny of the administration's economic management in the weeks ahead.