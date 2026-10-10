Sri Lanka Unveils Sweeping Education Reforms Including Unified University Application System

Sri Lanka's government has announced three landmark developments as part of a broad education reform drive, with plans that include the introduction of a single university application system set to transform how students access higher education in the country.

A New Direction for Education

The reforms signal a significant shift in how Sri Lanka approaches education at multiple levels, with authorities outlining a package of changes designed to modernise the system and improve outcomes for students across the island.

Among the most notable announcements is the approval of a new national curriculum, which forms the backbone of the government's reform agenda. Officials have indicated that the updated curriculum is intended to better equip students with the skills and knowledge required in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

Streamlining University Admissions

Perhaps the most talked-about element of the reform package is the proposed unified university application system. Under the current arrangement, students must navigate a fragmented admissions process. The new single-application platform is expected to simplify and standardise how prospective undergraduates apply to universities, reducing administrative burdens and making the process more accessible and transparent for all applicants.

This move has been widely anticipated by education advocates who have long called for a more streamlined approach to university entrance in Sri Lanka.

Three Pillars of Reform

The government outlined three core developments as part of this reform programme:

The approval and rollout of a revised national curriculum

The introduction of a centralised, single university application system

Additional structural changes aimed at strengthening the broader education sector

Looking Ahead

Education authorities have yet to release a detailed implementation timeline, but the announcements have generated considerable interest among parents, students, academics, and policymakers alike. Many see the reforms as a long-overdue step toward building a more equitable and competitive education system in Sri Lanka.

Further details on each component of the reform programme are expected to be made public in the coming weeks as the government moves forward with its plans.

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