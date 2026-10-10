Sri Lanka Strongly Condemns Attacks on Civilian Airports in Saudi Arabia

Sri Lanka has issued a strong condemnation of the recent attacks carried out against civilian airports in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, expressing deep concern over the threat such incidents pose to innocent lives and regional stability.

Firm Stance Against Violence

The Sri Lankan government made its position clear in an official statement, denouncing the attacks in unequivocal terms. Colombo reiterated its long-standing commitment to the principles of peaceful coexistence and the protection of civilian infrastructure from acts of aggression and terrorism.

The attacks, which targeted civilian airport facilities within Saudi Arabia, drew widespread international concern. Sri Lanka joined the chorus of nations speaking out against what it described as unacceptable violence directed at non-military, civilian targets.

Strong Ties with Saudi Arabia

Sri Lanka and Saudi Arabia share close bilateral ties, underpinned by significant economic and people-to-people connections. A large Sri Lankan expatriate community resides and works in the Kingdom, making the safety and security of Saudi Arabia a matter of direct concern for Colombo.

The Sri Lankan government expressed solidarity with the people and government of Saudi Arabia and called for the protection of all civilians in the region.

Call for Regional Peace

In its statement, Sri Lanka also called on all parties involved in regional tensions to exercise restraint and pursue diplomatic solutions over acts of violence. The government underscored that attacks on civilian infrastructure, including airports, are violations of international norms and must be universally condemned.

Sri Lanka reaffirmed its support for Saudi Arabia's sovereignty and territorial integrity while urging a return to dialogue as the most constructive path forward for lasting peace and stability in the region.