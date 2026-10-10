Sri Lanka Army Honours 12 Schools for Outstanding Contribution to Military Service

The Sri Lanka Army has formally recognised 12 schools across the island for their exceptional contribution to the nation's armed forces, honouring those institutions that have produced the highest number of currently serving officers and soldiers.

A Celebration of National Service Through Education

Among the schools singled out for distinction were some of Sri Lanka's most well-known educational institutions, including Ananda College, Devi Balika Vidyalaya, Kebithigollewa Central College, and Kegalu Balika Vidyalaya. The recognition reflects the significant role these schools have played in shaping future military personnel who go on to serve the country in uniform.

The Army's decision to honour these institutions underscores a longstanding relationship between Sri Lanka's educational sector and its defence establishment, with schools across diverse regions of the country — from urban Colombo to rural North Central communities — contributing to the ranks of the national military.

Honouring a Legacy of Patriotism

The acknowledgement highlights several key points of pride for the recognised schools:

A consistent tradition of producing graduates who choose military careers

Representation from both leading national schools and provincial institutions

Contributions spanning both officer-level and other-rank serving personnel

Recognition of both boys' and girls' schools for their role in military recruitment

The honour serves as a powerful testament to the patriotic values instilled in students at these institutions, values that have translated into a lifelong commitment to national service.

Significance for School Communities

The recognition is expected to carry considerable meaning for the respective school communities, their past pupils' associations, and the broader regions they represent. For schools such as Kebithigollewa Central, located in an area that experienced significant hardship during Sri Lanka's decades-long conflict, the acknowledgement carries particular emotional weight.

The Sri Lanka Army's initiative to formally recognise these contributions is seen as an effort to strengthen ties between civil society and the military, while also encouraging a continued culture of national service among younger generations of Sri Lankan students.