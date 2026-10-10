Sri Lanka Army Honours 12 Schools for Outstanding Contribution to Military Service
The Sri Lanka Army has formally recognised 12 schools across the island for their exceptional contribution to the nation's armed forces, honouring those institutions that have produced the highest number of currently serving officers and soldiers.
A Celebration of National Service Through Education
Among the schools singled out for distinction were some of Sri Lanka's most well-known educational institutions, including Ananda College, Devi Balika Vidyalaya, Kebithigollewa Central College, and Kegalu Balika Vidyalaya. The recognition reflects the significant role these schools have played in shaping future military personnel who go on to serve the country in uniform.
The Army's decision to honour these institutions underscores a longstanding relationship between Sri Lanka's educational sector and its defence establishment, with schools across diverse regions of the country — from urban Colombo to rural North Central communities — contributing to the ranks of the national military.
Honouring a Legacy of Patriotism
The acknowledgement highlights several key points of pride for the recognised schools:
- A consistent tradition of producing graduates who choose military careers
- Representation from both leading national schools and provincial institutions
- Contributions spanning both officer-level and other-rank serving personnel
- Recognition of both boys' and girls' schools for their role in military recruitment
The honour serves as a powerful testament to the patriotic values instilled in students at these institutions, values that have translated into a lifelong commitment to national service.
Significance for School Communities
The recognition is expected to carry considerable meaning for the respective school communities, their past pupils' associations, and the broader regions they represent. For schools such as Kebithigollewa Central, located in an area that experienced significant hardship during Sri Lanka's decades-long conflict, the acknowledgement carries particular emotional weight.
The Sri Lanka Army's initiative to formally recognise these contributions is seen as an effort to strengthen ties between civil society and the military, while also encouraging a continued culture of national service among younger generations of Sri Lankan students.
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hope goverment gives more resources to these schools not just a certificate
my nephew joined army from his school, proud moment for whole family
good to see schools being recognised, these boys sacrifice so much for the country
yes but which schools? all from south or any Tamil schools also?