SJB MP Slams Metro Bus Service Over Double Fares and No Seats for Clergy

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) parliamentarian Jagath Vithana has launched a sharp critique against the Metro bus service, raising concerns over what he describes as an unjust fare structure that forces commuters to stand during their journeys despite being charged twice the standard rate.

Passengers Paying More, Getting Less

MP Vithana questioned the fairness of a system in which members of the public are required to pay double the ordinary bus fare yet are not guaranteed a seat. He argued that commuters deserved basic comfort and value for the higher prices they are being made to bear under the Metro bus scheme.

No Reserved Seating for Clergy

Among his specific criticisms, Vithana highlighted the absence of reserved seating for members of the clergy — a provision that has long been a standard feature on conventional public buses in Sri Lanka. The omission, he suggested, reflects a lack of cultural sensitivity and respect for religious figures who are traditionally afforded priority seating on public transport.

Calls for Accountability

The SJB legislator's remarks add to a growing chorus of public concern over the Metro bus service, with questions being raised about whether the premium-priced offering is truly delivering a superior experience for Sri Lankan commuters.

Passengers charged double the standard bus fare

Standing passengers reported despite elevated ticket prices

No reserved seating allocated for Buddhist monks and other clergy

MP Vithana's criticism is expected to intensify parliamentary scrutiny of the Metro bus operation, with opposition members likely to press the government for answers regarding the service's pricing policy and passenger welfare standards.