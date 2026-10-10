Opposition Reminds NPP Government of National Responsibilities Following US Warship's Colombo Departure

Political pressure has mounted on Sri Lanka's National People's Power (NPP) government following the departure of a United States naval warship from the Port of Colombo, with opposition figures using the occasion to remind the ruling administration of its responsibilities in safeguarding the country's national interests and sovereignty.

A Visit That Sparked Political Debate

The docking and subsequent departure of the American warship from Colombo harbour has reignited debate among Sri Lankan political circles over the NPP government's foreign policy direction, particularly regarding its stance on major power engagement in the Indian Ocean region.

Critics and opposition lawmakers have seized on the vessel's visit to question whether the government is striking the right balance in its dealings with global powers, urging the administration led by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to remain firmly committed to Sri Lanka's long-standing policy of non-alignment.

Opposition Voices Concerns

Opposition representatives stressed that the government must exercise careful judgment when hosting military assets from foreign nations, warning that such visits carry significant geopolitical implications for a strategically located island nation like Sri Lanka.

The NPP government must not lose sight of its obligations to the Sri Lankan people and must ensure that the country's independent foreign policy is not compromised under any circumstances.

Lawmakers called on the government to be transparent with the public regarding the nature and purpose of such naval visits, and to clearly articulate how these engagements align with the country's national security interests.

Sri Lanka's Strategic Position Under Scrutiny

Sri Lanka's location in the Indian Ocean has historically made it a point of interest for major global powers, including the United States, China, and India. The country has repeatedly faced the delicate challenge of managing relationships with these powers without appearing to favour one over another.

The NPP government, which swept to power on a platform of systemic change and good governance, now finds itself navigating the same complex geopolitical waters that have tested previous administrations.

Opposition parties have demanded clarity on the terms under which foreign naval vessels are permitted to dock at Sri Lankan ports.

Questions have been raised about whether proper parliamentary oversight exists for such visits.

Calls have been made for a comprehensive and publicly stated foreign policy framework from the NPP administration.

Government Yet to Issue Formal Response

At the time of reporting, the NPP government had not issued a detailed formal statement addressing the opposition's concerns regarding the US warship's visit. Political observers expect the matter to be raised further when Parliament reconvenes, with foreign policy and sovereignty likely to remain hot-button issues for the administration in the months ahead.

Sri Lankan civil society groups have also echoed calls for greater transparency, emphasising that the public deserves a clear understanding of how such engagements serve the nation's broader strategic and diplomatic interests.