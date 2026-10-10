Musk Mocks Ambani as 'Prime Minister', Accuses Reliance Chief of Blocking Starlink's India Entry

Tech Billionaire Fires Public Salvo at India's Richest Man

Tesla and SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk has taken aim at Indian business magnate Mukesh Ambani in a pointed public exchange, sarcastically referring to the Reliance Industries chairman as "Prime Minister" while accusing him of using his considerable influence to obstruct Starlink's entry into the Indian telecommunications market.

A Battle Over Spectrum Allocation

The dispute centres on how India should allocate satellite broadband spectrum. Musk's Starlink has long advocated for an administrative allocation of spectrum — a method that would allow satellite internet providers to access airwaves without going through a competitive auction process. Ambani's Reliance Jio, by contrast, has pushed firmly for spectrum to be auctioned, a position that industry observers note would place well-funded incumbent telecom operators at a significant structural advantage over newer satellite-based competitors.

Musk's sarcastic use of the title "Prime Minister" in reference to Ambani was widely interpreted as a dig at the level of political and regulatory sway the Reliance chairman is perceived to wield within India's business and government circles.

Starlink's Long Road Into India

Starlink, the satellite internet service operated under Musk's SpaceX, has been attempting to secure regulatory approval to operate in India for several years. The service, which promises high-speed broadband connectivity to remote and underserved areas, has faced repeated delays in obtaining the necessary licences from Indian authorities.

Supporters of Starlink argue that satellite internet could be transformative for rural connectivity in a country where large portions of the population still lack reliable broadband access. Critics, including Reliance Jio, contend that a level playing field requires all spectrum allocations to go through a transparent auction process.

Ambani Camp Yet to Respond

As of the time of reporting, neither Mukesh Ambani nor Reliance Industries had issued a formal public response to Musk's remarks. The silence from the Ambani camp has done little to dampen speculation about the intensity of the rivalry between two of the world's most powerful business figures.

Global Implications of a Corporate Feud

The spat between Musk and Ambani is being closely watched by technology and telecommunications analysts worldwide, given that both men command enormous influence in their respective industries. For Sri Lanka and other South Asian nations observing India's regulatory decisions, the outcome of this standoff could have broader implications for how satellite internet services are governed across the region.

Starlink has been seeking Indian regulatory approval for several years without success.

The core dispute involves whether satellite spectrum should be auctioned or administratively allocated.

Reliance Jio favours auctioning, while Starlink supports administrative allocation.

Musk publicly mocked Ambani with the title "Prime Minister" in an apparent reference to his perceived influence over Indian policy.

The exchange underscores the high commercial stakes involved as global satellite internet providers race to tap into India's vast and largely underserved rural broadband market.

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