Met Department Warns of Island-Wide Showers and Thunderstorms This Afternoon

The Department of Meteorology has issued its weather forecast for Saturday, 10 October 2026, cautioning the public to expect widespread rainfall across much of Sri Lanka as the day progresses.

Misty Morning Conditions in Several Provinces

According to the forecast, released at 5.30 a.m. on Saturday, residents in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces may experience misty conditions during the early morning hours. Commuters and motorists in these regions are advised to exercise caution, particularly on elevated roads and mountain passes where visibility may be reduced.

Afternoon Showers Expected Across Most of the Island

The meteorological authority has warned that showers or thundershowers are likely to develop across most parts of the island from 1.00 p.m. onwards. Members of the public are encouraged to stay updated on any further advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology as conditions evolve throughout the day.

Authorities generally advise the public to take necessary precautions during periods of thundershower activity, including avoiding open areas and seeking shelter promptly when lightning is observed.

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