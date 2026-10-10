Keells Makes MasterChef Recipes Instantly Shoppable for Sri Lankan Home Cooks
Sri Lankan supermarket giant Keells has unveiled a new initiative that bridges the gap between television inspiration and the kitchen, allowing MasterChef viewers to shop directly for the ingredients they need without any of the guesswork.
From Screen to Shopping Basket
For fans of MasterChef who have long admired a beautifully presented dish on screen only to feel overwhelmed at the prospect of recreating it at home, Keells is offering a timely solution. The retailer has partnered with the popular cooking programme to make featured recipes instantly shoppable, meaning every ingredient seen on screen can be found and purchased with ease through Keells.
The initiative removes one of the biggest frustrations faced by home cooks — identifying exactly what to buy and where to find it. Rather than pausing an episode, scribbling notes, and then searching shelf by shelf at the supermarket, viewers can now access a curated shopping experience tied directly to the recipes showcased on the show.
Convenience at the Heart of the Partnership
The collaboration reflects a broader trend of retailers integrating seamlessly into lifestyle and entertainment content. By aligning with a programme as widely watched and food-focused as MasterChef, Keells positions itself as the go-to destination for quality ingredients across Sri Lanka.
Home cooking enthusiasts stand to benefit significantly, with the barrier between culinary ambition and actual meal preparation made considerably lower through this partnership.
The move is expected to resonate strongly with Sri Lanka's growing community of food-conscious consumers who regularly seek out fresh, quality produce and pantry staples to experiment with in their own kitchens.
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this is actually smart for ppl who watch Masterchef and then do nothing
finally no need to guess what ingredients to buy, good idea
but Keells prices no joke, same recipe will cost double at Arpico