Interdicted Sri Lankan Parliamentary Official Kularatne Honoured at Mexican Parliament

A senior Sri Lankan parliamentary official who has been interdicted from duties has received a special recognition at the Mexican Parliament, raising eyebrows among political circles in Colombo.

Recognition Amid Controversy

The official in question, identified as Kularatne, who holds a top position within the Sri Lankan Parliament administration, was bestowed with a notable honour by the Mexican legislature despite currently being under interdiction — a formal suspension from official duties — back home in Sri Lanka.

The development has prompted questions regarding the circumstances under which a suspended official was able to travel abroad and receive international recognition while facing disciplinary proceedings domestically.

Interdiction Status Raises Questions

Interdiction in Sri Lanka's public service typically restricts an official from carrying out their professional responsibilities pending an inquiry or investigation. Critics are likely to question whether it is appropriate for an interdicted public servant to represent or be associated with Sri Lanka's Parliament on an international stage during such a period.

As of the time of reporting, no official statement had been issued by the Sri Lankan Parliament regarding the nature of the recognition received or the circumstances surrounding Kularatne's presence at the Mexican Parliament.

Parliament Yet to Respond

Parliamentary authorities in Colombo have not publicly commented on the matter, and it remains unclear whether the visit was conducted in an official or personal capacity. The interdiction process and its implications for Kularatne's international engagements are expected to draw further scrutiny from legislators and civil society observers alike.

Sri Lanka's Parliament has faced increasing public attention over transparency and accountability in its administrative affairs, and this latest development is expected to add further pressure on the institution to provide clarity on the matter.