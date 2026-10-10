Indian Parliamentary Committee Calls for Stronger Sri Lanka Relations and End to Fishermen's Standoff

An Indian parliamentary standing committee has urged the government in New Delhi to take decisive steps to strengthen bilateral ties with Sri Lanka, while placing particular emphasis on resolving the long-standing disputes involving fishermen from both nations.

A Push for Deeper Engagement

The parliamentary panel's recommendations signal growing legislative pressure within India to treat its relationship with Sri Lanka as a strategic priority. The committee's call comes at a time when both countries are working to rebuild economic and diplomatic momentum following Sri Lanka's recent financial crisis.

Committee members stressed that the two neighbouring nations share deep cultural, historical and economic bonds that must be nurtured through consistent high-level engagement and practical cooperation across key sectors.

Fishermen's Dispute Remains a Flashpoint

Among the most pressing issues highlighted by the panel is the recurring tension over fishing rights in the Palk Strait — a narrow stretch of sea that separates the southern tip of India from northern Sri Lanka. The dispute has for decades caused friction between the two governments, with fishermen on both sides frequently caught in dangerous and legally precarious situations.

Sri Lankan naval authorities have repeatedly apprehended Indian fishermen, particularly from Tamil Nadu, for allegedly crossing into Sri Lankan territorial waters. The practice of bottom trawling by Indian vessels has been a central grievance raised by Sri Lankan fishing communities, who argue that it devastates marine ecosystems and undermines their livelihoods.

Indian fishermen have faced repeated arrests and detention by Sri Lankan authorities over territorial violations

Sri Lankan fisherfolk have long demanded a ban on bottom trawling by Indian vessels in their waters

The Palk Strait remains one of the most sensitive maritime zones in South Asia

Diplomatic Opportunity

The panel's intervention is being viewed as a timely reminder that people-to-people issues must not be overshadowed by broader geopolitical considerations. Analysts note that resolving the fishermen's crisis would not only ease humanitarian concerns but would also serve as a confidence-building measure between Colombo and New Delhi.

The committee's recommendations reflect a recognition that lasting bilateral partnerships must be built on resolving grassroots grievances, not just high-level agreements.

India has historically been one of Sri Lanka's most important partners, playing a critical role in supporting the island nation during its devastating economic collapse in 2022. As Sri Lanka continues its recovery, a stable and cooperative relationship with India is considered essential for the country's long-term stability and growth.

It remains to be seen how swiftly the Indian government will act on the committee's recommendations, but the move adds fresh political weight to calls for a more structured and humane resolution to one of South Asia's most enduring maritime disputes.

Related Video