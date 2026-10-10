Hundreds Detained in Delhi as Youth-Led 'Cockroach' Party Protests Over Electoral Reforms

Mass Detentions as Youth Movement Takes to Delhi Streets

Hundreds of protesters, including senior leaders of the youth-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), have been detained by authorities in New Delhi following the latest in a series of demonstrations demanding electoral reforms in India.

A Movement Born From Controversy

The CJP, which is led primarily by members of Generation Z, was founded in May by Abhijeet Dipke. The movement traces its origins to a controversial remark made by India's Chief Justice, who reportedly likened unemployed young people to cockroaches — a statement that sparked widespread outrage among the country's youth and ultimately gave birth to the protest group's provocative name.

Rather than shying away from the label, the group adopted it defiantly, transforming what was intended as an insult into a rallying symbol for disaffected young Indians frustrated with the political establishment and a lack of economic opportunity.

Founder Among Those Held

Among those detained during the latest protest was the group's founder, Dipke, whose arrest drew sharp attention to the increasingly tense standoff between the movement and Indian authorities. The CJP confirmed his detention along with those of numerous other members who had gathered in the capital to press their demands for meaningful changes to India's electoral system.

Growing Pressure for Reform

The protests reflect a broader wave of discontent among India's youth, many of whom feel shut out of both the job market and the democratic process. The CJP has positioned itself as a direct challenge to the existing political order, calling for structural electoral reforms that they argue are necessary to give younger and marginalised voices genuine representation.

The detentions are likely to further galvanise the movement's supporters, with observers noting that the authorities' response may intensify rather than suppress the growing momentum behind the group's campaign.

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