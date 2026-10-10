Government Moves to Safeguard Diyagama Forest Reserve in Homagama

The government is actively working to protect the Diyagama forest area in Homagama, within the Colombo District, Deputy Minister of Environment Anton Jayakody announced on Friday (9) during a special address delivered in Parliament.

A Forest With a Past

The Diyagama forest, once an abandoned plot of land, has grown in ecological significance over the years and is now being considered for formal protection as a designated reserve. The Deputy Minister's address underscored the government's commitment to preserving the country's remaining urban and peri-urban green spaces, particularly those within the rapidly developing Colombo District.

Steps Being Taken

According to Deputy Minister Jayakody, all necessary measures are currently being put in place to ensure the Diyagama forest area receives the legal protections required to safeguard it from encroachment and environmental degradation. The move to classify the area as a reserve would afford it a higher level of legal standing, making it significantly harder for development interests to threaten the forest.

Why This Matters

Urban forests such as Diyagama play a critical role in maintaining biodiversity, regulating local temperatures, and providing clean air for surrounding communities. As Colombo and its satellite towns continue to expand, green spaces like Diyagama face mounting pressure from residential and commercial development.

The forest is located in the Homagama area of the Colombo District

It was originally an abandoned plot of land that developed naturally over time

Formal reserve status would provide stronger legal protection against encroachment

Deputy Minister of Environment Anton Jayakody confirmed that the government is taking all necessary measures to protect the Diyagama forest area and establish it as a recognised reserve.

The announcement has been welcomed by environmental advocates who have long called for stronger protections for green spaces within the greater Colombo region. Conservationists hope that the formal designation of Diyagama as a reserve will set a precedent for similar efforts across the country.

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