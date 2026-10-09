US Halts Green Card Access for Eight Tech Giants Including Microsoft, TCS and Infosys

The United States government has suspended eight of the world's most prominent technology companies from a key green card programme, delivering a significant blow to the global tech industry and raising fresh concerns about the future of skilled migrant workers employed by these firms.

Which Companies Are Affected?

The suspension covers a notable lineup of both American and Indian-origin technology corporations. Those barred from the programme include Microsoft, Adobe, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Wipro, HCL Technologies, and Cognizant, among others. The move signals an increasingly restrictive stance by US authorities toward employment-based immigration pathways within the technology sector.

What Does This Mean for Workers?

The programme in question serves as a critical route through which skilled foreign nationals employed at major corporations secure permanent residency in the United States. A suspension of this nature could affect thousands of workers currently in the pipeline, leaving many in a state of uncertainty regarding their long-term status in the country.

Employees mid-way through the green card process may face significant delays or disruptions.

Companies will be unable to sponsor new permanent residency applications through this channel during the suspension period.

The move may prompt affected firms to explore alternative immigration pathways for their workforce.

Broader Implications for the Tech Industry

The decision is being closely watched by governments and businesses worldwide, particularly in countries such as Sri Lanka and India, which contribute a significant share of skilled technology professionals working in the United States. Indian IT outsourcing giants TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Technologies, and Cognizant are among the largest employers of visa-sponsored workers in America, and any restriction affecting their workforce pipelines carries considerable economic weight.

The suspension reflects a broader pattern of tightening immigration controls in the United States, with the technology sector increasingly finding itself at the centre of policy debates around foreign labour and domestic employment priorities.

What Happens Next?

It remains to be seen whether the suspension is a temporary measure or signals a longer-term shift in US immigration policy. The affected companies are expected to engage with legal and government affairs teams to assess their options, while advocacy groups representing skilled immigrant workers are likely to mount pressure on policymakers to reconsider the decision.

For Sri Lankan tech professionals aspiring to work and settle in the United States through these major corporations, the development underscores the importance of monitoring US immigration policy closely, as changes at this level can have far-reaching consequences for career planning and mobility.

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