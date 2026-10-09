Trump Rules Out Iran Strike Before US Midterm Elections, Cites Ongoing Talks

United States President Donald Trump has declared that the United States will not launch a military strike against Iran ahead of the November 3 midterm elections, signalling a diplomatic approach to the ongoing tensions between Washington and Tehran.

In a late Thursday post on his Truth Social platform, Trump indicated that dialogue between the two nations is currently underway, describing the exchanges as constructive.

"We are having productive discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran," Trump wrote, adding that a military attack on Iran would not be forthcoming.

Diplomatic Tone Amid Regional Tensions

The statement marks a notable moment in US foreign policy, coming at a time when relations between Washington and Tehran have remained fraught with tension over issues including Iran's nuclear programme and regional influence.

Trump's remarks suggest that the administration is prioritising negotiation over confrontation in the lead-up to the midterm elections, a period during which domestic political considerations often weigh heavily on executive decision-making.

The development will be closely watched by governments across the Middle East and beyond, as any shift in the US stance toward Iran carries significant implications for regional stability and global energy markets, factors that also bear relevance to Sri Lanka's import-dependent economy.

Further details regarding the nature and progress of the reported discussions between the two nations have not yet been disclosed by either side.

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