Sri Lanka and IMF Begin Discussions on New Long-Term Growth-Focused Programme Beyond 2027

Negotiations Underway for Post-2027 Economic Partnership

Sri Lanka has entered into preliminary discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) regarding a new economic arrangement aimed at sustaining long-term growth, a senior minister has confirmed. The talks focus on establishing a follow-up programme to take effect after the current IMF deal concludes in March 2027.

A Shift Towards Growth-Oriented Policy

According to the minister, the envisioned new agreement would differ in character from the existing bailout-focused arrangement, placing greater emphasis on targeted, sustained economic growth rather than crisis stabilisation. This signals a potentially significant shift in Sri Lanka's relationship with the global lender, moving from emergency support towards a more development-driven framework.

Sri Lanka secured its current IMF Extended Fund Facility in 2023 following the country's worst economic crisis in decades, which triggered widespread shortages of fuel, medicine and essential goods, and led the government to declare sovereign debt default in 2022.

Current Programme Milestones

The island nation has so far maintained compliance with the benchmarks set under the existing IMF programme, unlocking successive tranches of financial support. Authorities have pointed to improvements in foreign reserves, a stabilising exchange rate, and a gradual easing of the cost-of-living burden as early indicators of economic recovery.

Sri Lanka defaulted on its external debt in April 2022 amid a severe foreign exchange crisis.

The current IMF Extended Fund Facility was approved in 2023 and runs through March 2027.

The new discussions aim to define a successor arrangement centred on long-term growth targets.

Significance for Sri Lanka's Economic Future

Analysts view the early commencement of these negotiations as a positive sign, suggesting that both Colombo and Washington-based IMF officials are confident enough in Sri Lanka's reform trajectory to begin planning beyond the immediate recovery phase. A growth-targeted programme could open avenues for greater private investment, structural reforms, and improved sovereign creditworthiness.

The minister indicated that the new deal would be specifically designed to drive long-term economic growth, reflecting a more forward-looking agenda for the country's finances.

Sri Lanka's broader economic reform agenda, including revenue-based fiscal consolidation, state-owned enterprise restructuring, and debt sustainability measures, is expected to form the backbone of any future IMF engagement. Further details on the scope and conditions of the prospective programme are anticipated as negotiations progress in the months ahead.

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