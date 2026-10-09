Private Bus Suspended After Deadly Athurugiriya Collision with Metro Service Vehicle

Authorities have temporarily suspended a private bus from operation following its involvement in a serious collision with a Metro bus in Athurugiriya on October 8, transport officials confirmed.

Bus Pulled Off Roads Pending Inquiry

The private bus, which was involved in the crash with the Metro bus service vehicle, has been taken off the road as part of immediate measures taken by the relevant authorities in the aftermath of the incident. The temporary ban prevents the bus from carrying passengers until further investigations are completed.

The Athurugiriya accident drew significant public attention, raising fresh concerns over road safety standards and the conduct of private bus operators on Sri Lankan roads. Collisions involving public and private transport vehicles have remained a persistent issue across the country, prompting calls for stricter enforcement of traffic regulations.

Ongoing Investigation

Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances that led to the collision. The temporary suspension of the private bus is among the initial administrative steps taken while the inquiry is underway.

Sri Lanka's transport sector has faced mounting pressure from the public and civil society organisations to hold operators accountable when accidents occur, particularly those involving passenger transport services on busy urban routes.

Further details regarding the findings of the investigation and any permanent action against the bus operator are expected to be announced once the inquiry has been concluded.