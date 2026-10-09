Pakistan Seal First T20 Win Over Sri Lanka on Back of Farhan and Sadaqat Half-Centuries

Pakistan claimed victory over Sri Lanka in the opening Twenty20 international of their current series, with two impressive half-centuries from Farhan and Sadaqat proving the decisive factor in the contest.

Batting Duo Powers Pakistan's Chase

The two Pakistani batters rose to the occasion under pressure, each posting scores of fifty or more to anchor their side's innings and steer the team to a winning total. Their partnership provided the backbone of a disciplined batting display that Sri Lanka's bowlers were ultimately unable to contain.

The half-centuries from both Farhan and Sadaqat came at crucial stages of the innings, ensuring Pakistan maintained a steady run rate throughout and minimised the risk of a collapse that could have handed the advantage back to the home side.

Sri Lanka Fall Short

Despite their efforts with both bat and ball, Sri Lanka were unable to match Pakistan's performance on the day. The Sri Lankan bowling attack failed to take wickets at the right moments, allowing the Pakistani partnership to flourish and put the match beyond reach.

The loss will serve as a concern for Sri Lanka's management ahead of the remaining matches in the series, with questions likely to be raised about the team's bowling strategy and fielding execution in key phases of the game.

Series Gets Underway

With Pakistan taking a 1-0 lead in the series, the pressure now shifts firmly onto Sri Lanka to respond in the matches that follow. Fans on the island will be hoping for a strong recovery from the national side as the series continues.

The remaining T20 internationals are expected to provide both teams with further opportunities to fine-tune their combinations ahead of upcoming international commitments, making the series an important one for squad development on both sides.

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