Israel Scraps Private Recruitment Scheme for Sri Lankan and Indian Construction Workers

Israel has announced it will discontinue its private recruitment programme for construction workers from Sri Lanka and India, marking a significant shift in the country's foreign labour policy that could have considerable consequences for thousands of workers and their families back home.

End of an Era for Private Recruitment

The Israeli government's decision to halt the private recruitment of construction workers from both Sri Lanka and India signals a major policy change in how the country manages its foreign labour workforce. The move affects one of the primary channels through which Sri Lankan workers have historically secured employment in Israel's booming construction sector.

For many Sri Lankan families, employment in Israel's construction industry has long represented a vital source of foreign remittances, helping to support households and contributing meaningfully to the country's broader economy. The scrapping of this recruitment pathway raises urgent questions about what alternatives, if any, will be made available to prospective migrant workers.

Implications for Sri Lankan Workers

Sri Lanka has maintained a steady flow of labour migrants to Israel over the years, particularly within the construction sector. With private recruitment agencies playing a central role in facilitating this movement, their removal from the process leaves a considerable gap that workers and policymakers alike will need to address.

Thousands of Sri Lankan workers currently rely on Israel-based construction employment for their livelihoods.

Private recruitment agencies have historically acted as the primary bridge between Sri Lankan job seekers and Israeli employers.

Remittances from Israeli-based workers form part of Sri Lanka's broader foreign income stream.

What Comes Next?

It remains unclear at this stage whether Israel intends to replace the private recruitment model with a government-to-government arrangement, similar to bilateral labour agreements that Sri Lanka maintains with several other countries in the Middle East and Asia. Such agreements are generally considered more transparent and offer greater protections for migrant workers against exploitation and fraud.

The decision underscores the need for Sri Lanka to proactively engage with Israeli authorities to safeguard the interests of its workers and ensure continuity of employment opportunities in the sector.

Sri Lanka's Foreign Employment Bureau and relevant government ministries are expected to respond to the development, as the country navigates a period of economic recovery in which worker remittances remain critically important. Officials have yet to issue a formal public statement outlining how they plan to address the disruption caused by the policy change.

Further details on the timeline and specific terms of the Israeli government's decision are expected to emerge in the coming days, and Lankan Newspapers will continue to follow developments closely.